Chimp&z Inc wins digital mandate for Lock Upp

As part of the mandate, the agency will look after the game’s 360-degree digital duties.
Chimp&z Inc, from the Merge Infinity Network, bags the digital mandate for ALTBalaji’s Lock Upp, a first-of-its-kind, and the world's first reality show-based fantasy metaverse game. This establishes a strategic partnership for the game’s launch on 7 popular social media platforms, enticing players to join in and take up an active role in the show’s real ecosystem to win great prizes. As per the mandate, the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai will amplify enrollment in the game with creative communications across social platforms such as Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram. The digital duties further extend to Online Reputation Management and Influencer Collaborations. With this partnership, the agency forays into a metaverse market that offers in-game cards of the celebrity contestants which players can own, buy, sell, and trade and earn points through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
Chimp&z Inc has successfully launched verified social media pages since the launch of the game and will further maneuver communications as per user’s response to the fantasy game that replicates the reality of the show where around 16 controversial celebrity contestants are headed by a jailor and mediated by the host.
Zulfiqar Khan, group COO, Balaji Telefilms shares: “As we embark on a first-of-its-kind journey for an innovation like the Lock Upp Game, we are delighted to have Chimp&z Inc on board to support us in this unique project which will break barriers and open paths for future content innovation.”
Commenting on the association, Ashish Duggal, vice president - growth & operations, Chimp&z Inc said, "We're thrilled to partner with Zulfiqar and his team on delivering a surreal experience to the audience with a Metaverse-based game. The game plan is to develop identifiable social and digital solutions that will assist in supporting the brand's thrust area of being the first fantasy game based on a reality show. We put together a team of gaming enthusiasts for this project who formulated a digital strategy that will appeal to the target audience, which includes gamers, metaverse wizards, and NFT buffs. This innovative intellectual property has manifested a bridge between virtual reality and entertainment, making the audience a part of the content they are consuming.”