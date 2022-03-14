Chimp&z Inc wins digital mandate for Lock Upp

Chimp&z Inc, from the Merge Infinity Network, bags the digital mandate for ALTBalaji’s Lock Upp, a first-of-its-kind, and the world's first reality show-based fantasy metaverse game. This establishes a strategic partnership for the game’s launch on 7 popular social media platforms, enticing players to join in and take up an active role in the show’s real ecosystem to win great prizes. As per the mandate, the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai will amplify enrollment in the game with creative communications across social platforms such as Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram. The digital duties further extend to Online Reputation Management and Influencer Collaborations. With this partnership, the agency forays into a metaverse market that offers in-game cards of the celebrity contestants which players can own, buy, sell, and trade and earn points through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.