Chimp&z Inc wins digital marketing mandate for Astral

Chimp&z Inc, the digital advertising agency from the house of Merge Infinity was awarded the digital mandate for Astral Pipes, Astral Foundation, and Astral Adhesives. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for Social Media Management, SEO, Paid Media & Website Maintenance for Astral Pipes and Astral Foundation; and Website Maintenance for Astral Adhesives. The accounts will be managed by the agency's Mumbai office.

The Astral (formerly known as Astral Poly Technik Limited) has expanded its portfolio by diversifying into the piping, adhesive, and water tanks segment. Chimp&z Inc aims at claiming a spot for all the three Astral entities in the digital world, by emphasizing unique touch-points and employing innovative digital tools.