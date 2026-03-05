Chinese Wok introduces Schezwan Fries with new campaign

Chinese Wok has introduced a new fries range across its outlets, marking the brand’s entry into the French fries category.

The range includes Schezwan Fries, Classic Salted Fries, and Cheese Fries. The company positions Schezwan Fries as the lead variant, combining its existing Schezwan flavour profile with the fries format.

The launch expands the brand’s snack offerings and targets snacking occasions across dine-in and delivery. The fries are served in a Shake-Shake Bag format, where customers add seasoning and shake the bag before eating. Schezwan Fries will also be served with chopsticks. The chopsticks will be included for both in-store and delivery orders.

Commenting on the launch, Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder & director, Lenexis Foodworks, said: “At Chinese Wok, we have always believed that flavour drives culture. With Schezwan Fries, we are not just entering the fries category—we are creating a new snacking expression rooted in Desi Chinese, a space we have led for over a decade. This launch is part of our larger vision to extend our flavour authority beyond meals and build snack formats that are bold, familiar and scalable across the country.”

Sharing the marketing perspective, Vikas Iyer, marketing head, Lenexis Foodworks, said: “Fries are no longer just a side, they are a mood, a craving and a cultural staple for Gen Z and millennials. With our Shake-Shake Fries, we have built an experience that’s interactive, bold and packed with flavour. Schezwan Fries, in particular, gives us a clear hero product that no other QSR brand can authentically own at this scale, helping us spark conversations, drive trial and build strong snack-led recall.”

The launch will be supported by a digital film centred on Schezwan Fries, along with influencer collaborations and digital-led promotions.