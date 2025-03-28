Chinese Wok launches cricket-themed campaign with Rs 99 meal deals

Chinese Wok, a Chinese QSR chain, has launched a cricket-themed campaign. The brand has introduced cricket-themed packaging, Rs. 99 meal deals, and AR experiences to engage customers during the cricket season.The Superrr Bowl combo includes Manchurian with rice or noodles and a Pepsi.

The Superrr Bowl combo includes Manchurian with rice or noodles and a Pepsi. The campaign is supported by a 20-second ad with regional voiceovers airing during league broadcasts.

Chinese Wok has introduced special edition cricket-themed packaging for all delivery and takeaway orders during the ongoing cricket season. The packaging features cricket-inspired designs to align with the campaign.

Chinese Wok has launched digital contests and giveaways on Instagram, offering prizes like vouchers and discounts throughout the cricket season. The brand has also introduced an AR-based campaign across outlets, where customers can scan a QR code on tables, counters, or packaging to see a CGI chef preparing dishes on their phone.

“Cricket brings India together—and so does food! At Chinese Wok, we’re combining match-day excitement with Desi-Chinese favourites to make every bite as thrilling as a last-over win. With Rs. 99 combos and cricket-themed experiences, we’re adding more flavour to your celebrations,” said Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder and director of Lenexis Foodworks.