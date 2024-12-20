Chinese Wok partners with Varun Dhawan's Baby John for a new campaign

Chinese Wok, a quick service restaurant chain specialising in Desi Chinese cuisine, has partnered with Bollywood film Baby John, produced by Atlee and starring Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan, to fuse food with entertainment.

The collaboration leverages Varun Dhawan’s star power and the growing buzz around Baby John to create a synergy between Chinese Wok’s vibrant and bold Desi Chinese flavours and the magic of cinema. The partnership is designed to engage both movie enthusiasts and food lovers, further strengthening the brand’s presence across the country.

"We are excited to team up with Baby John and Varun Dhawan for a campaign that combines the magic of cinema with the vibrant flavours of Chinese Wok. This partnership underscores our dedication to crafting unique experiences that connect deeply with our audience, combining two universal passions—food and entertainment.” said Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder of Chinese Wok.

The campaign amplifies the excitement of Baby John through co-branded activations across various channels, including metro branding, bus shelters, and in-theatre advertisements. These touchpoints ensure maximum visibility in public spaces and cinema halls, creating an immersive brand presence that aligns with the excitement around the film, driving engagement and awareness.