Chinese Wok’s latest campaign celebrates desi Chinese flavours

Chinese Wok, a QSR chain specialising in Chinese cuisine has launched its latest digital film, #WokInSpiceItUp, highlighting the brand as the go-to dining destination for urban millennials and families, emphasising its desi Chinese flavours, vibrant atmosphere, and diverse menu that caters to every occasion.

Advertisment

The campaign brings the dining experience to life, showcasing Chinese Wok as more than just a restaurant, it’s a place where social connections are celebrated over great food. With visually appealing storytelling and relatable themes, the film aligns with the evolving preferences of today’s diners, who seek not only good food but memorable dining experiences. Positioned to resonate with its audience, the film is expected to play a pivotal role in sustaining and accelerating the positive growth of Chinese Wok’s dine-in segment.

Aayush Agrawal, founder of Chinese Wok, commented, “The #WokInSpiceItUp campaign brings the spotlight back to the joy of dining together, while reinforcing Chinese Wok as the go-to destination for bold desi Chinese flavours. This initiative reflects our commitment to staying relevant to urban millennials and families by delivering not just great food, but an engaging and vibrant dining experience. It’s a step forward in building deeper connections with our audience and driving sustainable growth in a competitive market.”

The digital film is currently live on Chinese Wok’s official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook handles. To amplify the campaign’s reach, the brand is exploring partnerships on OTT platforms and appearances at live events, aiming to strengthen its visibility and connect with its target audience across multiple touchpoints.