Chitale Bandhu rolls out IPL campaign for mini bakarwadi

Chitale Bandhu, an Indian namkeens, sweets and snacks brand has launched mini bakarwadi - a bite-sized twist on its original bakarwadi. To mark this launch, the brand has unveiled a new campaign ‘Get Match Ready with Chitale Mini Bakarwadi’. The campaign features four TV commercials starring actors Amey Wagh and Ayush Mehra.

Chitale Bandhu is the official snacking partner for Mumbai Indians and has launched new TVCs and a #MIpanChitale campaign. More than just a hashtag, #MIpanChitale has broader meanings, “I too am Chitale” (मी पण चितळे) and “MI (Mumbai Indians) is also Chitale”. The brand is making a cultural statement—celebrating the pride of being part of Maharashtra’s food heritage and the spirit of the Mumbai Indians.

Indraneel Chitale, managing partner, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, stated, “Food is a great unifier for cricket fans, which sometimes get divided during IPL season. With these new TVCs for Mini Bakarwadi – we are trying to be an integral part of every match-day ritual. Whether watching the game with friends, celebrating victories, or reliving nostalgic cricketing moments, Chitale Bandhu’s flavors will be at the heart of it all. This campaign is a tribute to our heritage and a celebration of collective pride. Through engaging digital storytelling, stadium activations, and interactive fan experiences, we’re crafting memories that go beyond the game."

"The launch of Mini Bakarwadi during the IPL season marks a strategic leap for Chitale Bandhu. We believe that our alliance with the Mumbai Indians, along with the new TVCs, will play a crucial role in enhancing brand equity and driving deeper consumer engagement. This initiative represents a long-term investment in both consumer connection and business growth, leveraging the IPL’s unparalleled viewership to further strengthen our share in the snacking categoty.", added Kedar Chitale, managing partner, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale.

The new TVCs will be aired on Hindi and Marathi GECs (General Entertainment Channels) and News channels. With a perfect blend of cricketing passion, humor, and tradition, Chitale Bandhu’s latest campaign cements its place at the heart of every celebration—on and off the field.