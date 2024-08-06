Chitrangda Singh encourages consumers to elevate their cooking with Oleev cooking oil

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to revolutionise the way Indians approach healthy cooking by emphasising smart choices in the kitchen.
Edible oil brand Oleev by Modi Naturals (MNL), has launched a new digital campaign featuring Chitrangda Singh. This exciting collaboration aims to revolutionise the way Indians approach healthy cooking by emphasising smart choices in the kitchen.
Many kitchens remain stuck with traditional oils that lack the health benefits and flavour profiles of modern alternatives. And that's where Oleev steps in as the perfect solution. Oleev Active, the multi-source cooking oil with the goodness of olive oil, offers a smarter and healthier way to cook.
“We believe that every kitchen deserves the best,” says Akshay Modi, MD, Modi Naturals. “Oleev Active multi-source oil is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers with smart and healthy cooking option. This association is more than just a digital campaign. It's a call to action for smart consumers who want to embrace and upgrade to a healthier way of life.”
Chitrangda Singh, known for her elegance and discerning taste, embodies the evolution of Oleev. She represents a generation that prioritises both health and a pleasurable culinary experience. Oleev delivers on both fronts, allowing you to elevate your cooking without sacrificing your well-being.
“Why stick with the old cooking oil when everything else in your life is smart, new, and upgraded?” asks Mukesh Ghuraiya, CMO Modi Naturals. He adds “We're excited to launch our latest marketing campaign featuring the talented Chitrangda Singh, bringing to life the insight that today's consumers seek smart, upgraded choices in every aspect of their lives. Oleev edible oils are the perfect upgrade for your kitchen, promoting a healthier lifestyle.”
Oleev, with its commitment to delivering quality products and Chitrangda Singh's star power, is poised to inspire millions to redefine their cooking habits and prioritise their well-being. Available on Amazon, BlinkIt, Zepto and all the major online as well as offline stores, the collaboration between Oleev and Chitrangda Singh marks the beginning of a new era in Indian kitchens.