Chitrangda Singh launches Oleev Kitchen's high-protein multi-grain pasta

Commenting on the launch, Akshay Modi, MD at Modi Naturals said, “Oleev Kitchen has always been committed to providing healthy and flavorful food choices." He further added, “There is a general perception among consumers, that something which is healthier or made using multi-grains would not be tasty, however through our dedicated R&D, we have successfully developed a pasta that combines the benefits of multiple grains whilst delivering the same taste and texture. We are confident that this pasta will resonate with health-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on taste.”