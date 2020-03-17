Cholayil ropes in Starcom & Digitas as its media & digital partners

Commenting on the new partnership and the Power of One offering on behalf of the Groupe, Dheeraj Sinha, MD India & CSO, Leo Burnett, South Asia said: “We have had a great relationship with Cholayil over the last year. I am hugely excited that this relationship is now turning into a full Power of One collaboration model with Digitas and Starcom coming on board along with Leo Burnett. We are confident that this will enable us to weave a seamless narrative for the brand across platforms to deliver on the business through a cross functional team. We are looking forward to creating some outstanding work for each of the Cholayil brands.”