Cholayil’s Medimix celebrates Unique Ganesh Chaturthi with Old Age Home residents

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings immense joy in every home with the arrival of everyone’s favourite Ganpati Bappa. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who do not get to experience this, such as residents at old age homes. This Ganeshotsav, Medimix decided to do something special for the residents of SMIT Old Age Home in Mumbai. With many residents dearly missing the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Medimix helped them enjoy the experience of celebrating the coveted festival with their new initiative – ‘Phir Ghar Aayein Bappa’.