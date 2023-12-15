ChtrSocial wins mandate for health-snacking brand Gouri's Goodies

ChtrSocial aims at establishing Gouri’s Goodies as a lifestyle choice, beyond just a snack brand. ChtrSocial conceptualized and recently launched the brand’s maiden digital campaign ‘Guilt-free with Gouri’ along with a complete packaging and website refresh to follow soon that will converse with it’s customers in the same tonality. Kickstarting this brand campaign, ChtrSocial has started off with humanizing the brand with the story and face of it’s founder Gouri Gupta serving the audience with a relatable recall-worthy identity and a channel to imbibe her persona in the thought-provoking edutainment content on ‘guiltless living’. The campaign emphasizes the brand’s commitment to making living more wholesome and enjoying every bit of it, just like their tasty guiltless goodies.

Guilt-free with Gouri – https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx-iXyWSrPw/

Speaking on the account win, Chtrbox’s Darshil Shah, Director, ChtrSocial, said, “We are on a mission to humanize brands and it is great to have clients onboard who are ready to invest their efforts alongside us for the same. We are excited to work closely with Mrs. Gouri Gupta and tell their story to the world. We are equally vested in her vision of the much-needed shift from mindless to guilt-free living and there couldn't be a better way to spread that message than through Gouri herself.”

Speaking on awarding the mandate to Chtrbox and ChtrSocial, Gouri Gupta, Managing Director, Gouri’s Goodies, said, “At Gouri's Goodies, we believe in the power of food to bring people together, and partnering with ChtrSocial allows us to extend that philosophy into the digital realm. This collaboration is not just about sharing delicious treats; it is about creating a community that values shared moments, meaningful conversations, and the joy of connecting over a shared love for good food. The energy and excitement of the ChtrSocial team is something that we have always appreciated. We are delighted to collaborate with ChtrSocial, an agency that shares our commitment to fostering meaningful connections. Together, we look forward to elevating the culinary experience, sparking delightful conversations, and building lasting connections through this exciting collaboration.”