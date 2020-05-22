'Chuk Chuk Rail Gadi'... a nostalgic tribute to Indian Railways

Conceptualised in-house by WolfzHowl, the one-minute-45-second long film thanks Railways for all its work done during the pandemic.
To highlight all the tireless work Indian Railways has been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, WolfzHowl, a Mumbai based behaviour and brand strategy consultancy, release a video - #ThankYouIndianRailways. Conceptualised in-house, the one-minute-45-second long film aims to contribute in spreading light of positivity in these rather bleak times of darkness.
Speaking about the campaign, Kalyan Ram Challapalli, chief strategist and founder, WolfzHowl Strategic Instigations, in a press release issued by the brand said, "As a culture and consumer strategy firm we see negative news day in and day out and we believe that people need something positive to celebrate. This campaign is exactly that. It celebrates the achievements of Indian railways in the fight against COVID.
Commenting on the initiative, Anand Mahesh Talari, co-founder and managing director, Mavcomm Group, said, "Indian Railways has been an integrated part of our growing up years and when WolfzHowl told us their concept we were quite simply blown away. It's an honor to be associated as PR partners with this campaign which expresses our appreciation for the stellar role played by Indian Railways in serving the people and nation."