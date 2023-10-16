Chukde Spices announces Karisma Kapoor as brand ambassador

Karisma Kapoor will be the exclusive face of the brand from August 2023 till August 2025.
Chukde Spices, a spice manufacturer, has announced bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador for the next two years. Kapoor will strengthen the brand awareness drive by Chukde across the country.
Rajat Luthra, director, Chukde Spices, said, “We are happy to have Karisma Kapoor as the brand ambassador of Chukde Spices. She is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood and has a great fan following across all age groups. We are sure this partnership will go a long way in driving the brand’s already established popularity across the world.”
Speaking about the association, Kapoor said,”Chukde Spices are an integral part of Indian cooking and have been serving us authentic Indian spices. I am very glad to be part of this exciting brand story.”
Rajat spoke about an interesting campaign by Chukde, “When everybody keeps talking about quality of the product, we felt that we needed to give a commitment to our customers. We came out with the campaign Saaf Nahin to Paisa Nahi. Everyone kept telling us that it’s a suicidal campaign since people can make false claims for money but we felt we needed to put our neck on the line and in case we can’t deliver the proposition than we don’t deserve the money. We did fairly well in conveying our message to our customers by this campaign.”
Chukde Spices comes from the house of Lifestyle Foods and the brand besides distributing its products across the country, also exports to 29 countries world-wide.