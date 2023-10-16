Chukde Spices announces Karisma Kapoor as brand ambassador

Rajat spoke about an interesting campaign by Chukde, “When everybody keeps talking about quality of the product, we felt that we needed to give a commitment to our customers. We came out with the campaign Saaf Nahin to Paisa Nahi. Everyone kept telling us that it’s a suicidal campaign since people can make false claims for money but we felt we needed to put our neck on the line and in case we can’t deliver the proposition than we don’t deserve the money. We did fairly well in conveying our message to our customers by this campaign.”