Chunky Panday demands monetary cuts in Lenskart’s witty ad campaign

In Lenskart’s latest ad campaign, Bollywood actor Chunky Panday makes a humorous appearance, bringing his signature wit to the brand. The ad begins with Panday entering a Lenskart store, visibly upset as he confronts a salesman about the "Chunky Glasses" collection.

Panday accuses the staff of profiting off his name without permission, demanding credit, royalties, and even a patent for the use of “Chunky.” He orders the salesman to contact Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, along with shareholders and investors, to resolve what he deems a “crisis.”

When the salesman tries to clarify that the term “chunky” isn’t linked to the actor but the collections the brand has, Panday playfully holds up a few pairs of bold, oversized sunglasses, declaring them his style. He refers to the frames as "chunky," insisting they align with his look and therefore entitle him to compensation.

The ad concludes with a twist as Panday lightheartedly revises his iconic dialogue from the Housefull movie series, saying to Bansal, "I'm joking." He then goes on to mention that Lenskart’s “Chunky Collection” is, in fact, a personal favourite, adding an endorsement for the brand.

With a blend of humour and nostalgia, Lenskart’s campaign taps into Panday’s charismatic personality while showcasing its range of bold frames, adding a unique layer of cultural relevance.