Chupa Chups unveils 'Shape of Fun' campaign to introduce new jelly shapes

Speaking about the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “Chupa Chups has consistently excelled in its product portfolio, providing consumers with unique offerings infused with innovation and fun in every aspect. We offer a wide assortment of sour jellies in playable formats –Belts, Bites, and Tubes and in Lollipops segment, we pioneered the very popular Gum filled lollipop and dual coloured Mix-up pop.As we launch the ‘Shape of Fun’ campaign for our latest innovation, we take pride in introducing these jellies, adding a dash of creativity to each moment. Our commitment to 'Kabhi Na Ruke Fun' is reflected in these quirky shapes, adding an element of surprise to the everyday. With every bite, we invite consumers to experience a playful twist, embracing non-stop fun.”