CHUPPS onboards Glad U Came as its PR and Influencer Marketing partner

The Mumbai-based agency will oversee the brand building, awareness and growth.
Glad U Came bags the PR Mandate for CHUPPS, India’s first natural rubber flip flops brand.
The brand's strategic PR and media relations will be managed by the award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing boutique agency, which will also create and develop innovative Influencer Marketing campaigns across all digital platforms and touchpoints. The agency's goal is to design and manage the brand's essential messaging in order to reach the right audience. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.
CHUPPS is a D2C footwear brand that specialises in cool, comfortable, and long-lasting open footwear. Their flip-flops have 100% natural rubber straps, anti-fade digital prints, and anti-slip soles, making them an excellent pick for your next pair.