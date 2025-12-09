Chupps links life’s natural cycle with a sustainability story for Chupster

Chupps Footwear has launched a new multimedia campaign for its 100% biodegradable Chupster range. Developed by INTO Creative, the four-film series presents a narrative linking the product’s biodegradation feature with the idea of natural life cycles.

The campaign highlights that the Chupster range is designed to biodegrade within 24 months of disposal. The films use visual storytelling to illustrate this product attribute and form part of Chupps’ broader focus on designing products with planned end-of-life considerations. This approach follows earlier initiatives by the brand, which have included biodegradable billboards and other material-based interventions.

“At Chupps, we believe sustainability isn’t about doing less harm, it’s about restoring balance. The consumer industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, as is the threat of climate ruin. It is therefore incumbent upon us to plan for the end-of-life of the products we create, as opposed to leaving a legacy that far outlives its welcome” said Yashesh Mukhi, founder, Chupps Footwear. “The Chupster range is designed to return to the earth as naturally as we do. This campaign brings that truth to life in a way that’s raw, human, and deeply moving. It’s a reminder that everything we create should have an end as graceful as its beginning.”

Santosh Padhi, (Paddy) founder & chief creative officer, INTO Creative, who wrote and also co-directed these films, added, “Chupps has always led sustainability storytelling from the front, being fashionable means being brave and edgy. This biodegradable series is one of the biggest differentiator of the brand in the footwear category which needed to be communicated in a very dramatic and memorable way, we decided blend in a harsh reality of life, funeral with fashion to deliver the message to make the point about 100% biodegradable series stick.”

Paddy also said “Without the creative support of dear friend Amol Jadhav and his amazing production unit it was impossible to deliver these films with all the constraints we had and also faced during the shoot”

All four films were shot in Satara, Maharashtra. The lyrics featured in the series are by the late Khwaja Fariduddin Ganjshakar. The campaign, launched on December 5 to coincide with World Soil Day, is running across digital platforms, social media and cinema screens. It will be followed by community engagement activities centred on the theme of designing products with defined end-of-life pathways.