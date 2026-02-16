Cipcal brings back ‘Hansa’ for calcium awareness campaign

Cipcal has rolled out a new campaign for Cipcal 500, reviving the television character Hansa, played by Supriya Pathak. The campaign addresses everyday tiredness and links it to calcium awareness among women above 30.

Hansa’s line, 'Main toh thak gayi bhaisaab', is used in the film to frame persistent tiredness as a possible sign of calcium insufficiency. The campaign shifts the line from humour to a health cue, positioning the character as a recurring reminder of an underlying concern.

The communication focuses on women above 30, when bone density may begin to decline gradually. The brand highlights the role of calcium and vitamin D supplementation alongside diet in supporting bone and muscle health.

A Cipcal spokesperson said, “In health communication, fear-based messaging can often limit engagement. Our objective was to make the conversation around calcium supplementation more relevant and relatable, particularly for women above 30 who may experience persistent tiredness without recognising its potential link to low calcium levels. The use of the character Hansa to communicate our message was driven by strong consumer insights, not nostalgia alone. Through this campaign, we aim is to build greater awareness and ensure Cipcal 500 is a trusted and top-of-mind choice when consumers consider calcium & vitamin D supplementation.”

The campaign has been developed by Talented and is being rolled out across print and digital platforms. Cipcal 500 is available at chemists and on major e-pharmacy and e-commerce platforms.