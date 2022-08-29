Cipla announces the latest phase of its patient awareness campaign #BerokZindagi

The film has been conceptualized by the digital agency Schbang. Harshil Karia, founder, Schbang said, " Having worked with Cipla over the past 4 years, their brief of educating the consumer on the importance of inhalers has evolved year on year and so has our digital approach - via spoken word, myth buster series, social initiatives and now a song that was made earlier this year. It was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed and sung by Amit Trivedi with his co-singer Nikhita Gandhi. Looking at the success of the song and how people across the country connected with it, we decided to take it a step ahead by making a video narrating a story that asthmatics could relate to, thus striking a chord.’’