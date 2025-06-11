Cipla Health taps Neena Gupta as brand ambassador for Cipladine 'Fast-Aid' campaign

Cipla Health, a leading player in consumer healthcare, announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Cipladine – Aapka Fast Aid Expert," featuring actress Neena Gupta as the brand ambassador. The campaign reinforces Cipladine’s positioning as a trusted solution for cuts, wounds, burns, and infections.

Commenting on the campaign, Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health, said, “Cipladine has long been a trusted name in first aid, making it India’s No. 1 antiseptic ointment. With our new ‘Fast Aid’ campaign, we’re redefining timely care, delivering quick, effective relief when it’s needed most. This latest narrative reaffirms Cipladine’s place as a household essential, trusted across both urban and rural India. We’re delighted to have Neena Gupta bring her authenticity and wide appeal to help take this message forward."

Conceptulised by Lowe Lintas, the new campaign creatively brings the "fast action" benefit of Cipladine to life through a series of films featuring Neena Gupta and Shashie Verma. In these quirky and relatable stories, Neena, a meticulous and quick-witted character, is often seen outpacing her slow, laid-back assistant, echoing Cipladine’s rapid action on wounds.

Neena Gupta, actress & brand ambassador, shared her excitement about the association, saying, “As someone who believes in tackling life head-on, I love the idea of being associated with a product that does the same. Cipladine is quick, reliable, and versatile, it reminds me of the kind of roles I enjoy doing. Being a part of this campaign was a delightful experience.”

Sharing his thoughts, Subramanyeswar S. group CEO - India & chief strategy officer – APAC, MullenLowe Global said, “Cipladine has long held the leadership position in its category, but true leadership lies not in maintaining the status quo, it lies in continuously raising the bar. We asked ourselves: how can a leader lead even more distinctively? The answer emerged in a powerful insight - speed - a critical need in first aid. That’s when we reimagined Cipladine not just as a product, but as a solution—a FASTAID EXPERT in the world of FIRSTAID solutions.”

Sarvesh Raikar, president (Creative), Lowe Lintas added, “The category of first aid solutions has been quite predictable in its problem-solution communication approach. We needed to break the clutter with a fresh tone of voice. The idea of an ultra-efficient boss and her quests to set things right without wasting time served as a perfect backdrop to launch our refreshed brand idea – to move from ‘FIRST-AID to ‘FAST-AID’ Expert. The chronicles of Neena Gupta and her secretary Sashi Verma, directed by the national-award winning director Vivek Dubey, effortlessly bring alive our new narrative of speed, while also bringing a smile on the viewers faces.”

The campaign is now live across TV, digital, print, OOH and trade visibility assets, to ensure maximum reach and engagement.