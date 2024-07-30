Cipla Health’s Prolyte ORS launches World ORS Day campaign ‘World Health Organization (W.H.O.) recommended formula nahi, toh ORS Asli nahi’

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Ltd. said, “Hydration is key for overall wellness and choosing the right hydration option is crucial to staying energized. As champion of everyday consumer health, Prolyte ORS is our solve for India's daily hydration needs. It is a W.H.O. recommended ORS formulation, and it comes in ten delightful flavours and has low sugar content. This makes it one of the healthiest beverages in the market which is not just enjoyable and refreshing but is an optimum drink for everyday consumption. Through our World ORS Day campaign, it is our goal to educate consumers to stay hydrated and choose W.H.O. recommended ORS formulations that are proven to be effective in doing so.”