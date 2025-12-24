Cipla has rolled out a nationwide awareness campaign titled #InhaleTheChange, aimed at addressing challenges around insulin adherence among people living with diabetes. The initiative focuses on emotional, behavioural and social factors that often delay or disrupt insulin therapy, including fear of injections, complex routines and social discomfort.

The campaign has been launched across Cipla’s digital platforms and will be supported by digital storytelling, patient education and on-ground outreach initiatives. It also includes personalised guidance through a patient support programme.

The campaign opened with a paparazzi-style video featuring Raveena Tandon in a private moment helping a friend manage diabetes, highlighting everyday struggles associated with insulin injections. This was followed by a response film featuring a young girl speaking about witnessing her father’s daily challenges with insulin therapy. Together, the films aim to reflect shared emotional fatigue and encourage conversations around simpler treatment approaches.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign Cipla spokesperson said: “Often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, 2 India continues to see its diabetic population face significant challenges in initiating and adhering to insulin therapy. National surveys show that while millions live with the condition, only a fraction are aware of their diagnosis, receive treatment, or achieve proper glycaemic control. These figures reflect more than a clinical gap — they point to the silent struggles patients face due to fear, stigma, and limited understanding of their therapeutic options.”

“As pioneers of inhalation therapy in India, and in our 90th year of ‘Caring for Life’ – #InhaleTheChange reflects Cipla’s enduring commitment to advancing care through both innovation and awareness. With next-gen solutions and strong education-led initiatives, we aim to reimagine the patient experience by empowering them with empathy, support, and real-life ease.” Cipla spokesperson added.

Adding her thoughts Indian actress Raveena Tandon said, “As someone who’s seen loved ones struggle with diabetes, I know how challenging daily insulin routines can be. I’m proud to be part of #InhaleTheChange — a campaign that brings dignity, ease, and hope to patients with convenient options and the power of awareness.”

Ravinder Siwach, chief creative officer, Godzilla, who along with his team conceptualised the #InhaleTheChange campaign said: “We’re proud to partner with Cipla on #InhaleTheChange.

The campaign will continue to roll out through digital content and patient-facing initiatives over the coming months.