Cipla launches obesity awareness campaign ‘Win Over Weight’

Cipla has launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled ‘Win Over Weight’, aimed at reframing conversations around obesity in India. The initiative focuses on shifting attention from appearance-led narratives to health outcomes such as mobility, confidence and quality of life.

The campaign seeks to address common misconceptions around obesity by positioning weight management as a long-term health issue rather than an individual failing. It highlights the role of medical consultation and structured guidance, alongside lifestyle support, in managing obesity more effectively.

According to the company, ‘Win Over Weight’ draws on everyday situations and lived experiences to reflect the challenges faced by people living with obesity. The campaign also aims to provide accessible information to help individuals better understand the condition and available care options.

Commenting on the campaign, Cipla spokesperson., said: “Obesity is a complex, chronic condition with serious health consequences, yet it continues to be misunderstood and addressed too late. Through this campaign, we aim to shift the conversation from stigma to science, placing real-life health outcomes at the centre and helping individuals seek timely medical consultation as an informed, empowering step in managing obesity responsibly and for the long term.”

They added, “At Cipla, our focus has always been on building access to science-led care that is empathetic, credible, and relevant to India’s evolving health needs. This campaign reflects our commitment to shaping a more informed obesity care ecosystem, one that supports early action, normalises medical guidance, and stays true to our legacy of Caring for Life.”

The campaign has been developed by Saatchi & Saatchi India and focuses on portraying obesity through daily limitations rather than numerical weight targets.

Rohit Malkani, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India said: “At Saatchi & Saatchi India we began the campaign by building on a simple but powerful insight. Obesity is often experienced through everyday limitations that leave you second guessing. Believing that you’re losing the battle to weight. By grounding the storytelling in lived outcomes and positivising it with a ‘Win over weight’ messaging, we aimed to create a narrative that feels relatable, respectful, and capable of reshaping how India talks about obesity.”