Cipla reinforces its ESG commitments with a digital film

The three-minute video features children who were asked a series of questions about climate change, and actions that need to be taken towards the conservation of the planet, among others. Through an engaging Q&A session, these children shared their unfiltered thoughts on actions that are disrupting our environment and deteriorating ecosystems on the planet and the measures they would take to safeguard our planet. Aptly titled ‘Listen to the Future’, the video captures voices of the future generation and seeks our attention to take collective measures to combat severe natural resource and environmental challenges.