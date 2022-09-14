Cipla reinforces its ESG commitments with a digital film

The three-minute video features children who were asked a series of questions about climate change, and actions that need to be taken towards the conservation of the planet, among others.
Cipla launched a thought-provoking brand film ‘Listen to the Future’ to reiterate the company's ESG goals for 2030. To bring alive its ethos of contributing toward a greener environment and sustainable value creation, the film creatively highlights the importance of positive actions through the lens of children. The brand film was conceptualized by Cipla’s corporate communications team and produced by Squirkle Productions.
The three-minute video features children who were asked a series of questions about climate change, and actions that need to be taken towards the conservation of the planet, among others. Through an engaging Q&A session, these children shared their unfiltered thoughts on actions that are disrupting our environment and deteriorating ecosystems on the planet and the measures they would take to safeguard our planet. Aptly titled ‘Listen to the Future’, the video captures voices of the future generation and seeks our attention to take collective measures to combat severe natural resource and environmental challenges.
Over the last 86 years, People, Planet and Purpose has remained core to Cipla's existence and the Company has set ambitious sustainability targets to create lasting positive impact for the world and for the business. Through the brand film, the company also reiterated its 2030 sustainability goals to be Carbon Positive, Water Positive and AMR Compliant.