Cipla’s hygiene line Ciphands tweaks the narrative from fear to consciousness

Ciphands, the hand hygiene brand of Cipla Health has launched ‘Har Haath Ke Saath’ television campaign to emphasize the importance of hand and surface hygiene. The campaign aims to take the narrative away from fear to awareness of the possible threats of touching surfaces. The film then positions Ciphands’ products as a solution that takes the worry away.
The TVC showcases the Ciphands range of products Ciphands Hand Sanitizer, Hand Rub and Surface Disinfectant Spray and its usage in varied situations. From sharing items among neighbours to accepting an e-commerce delivery, the Ciphands film highlights the different scenarios one faces throughout the day. The film will be showcased across TV as well as digital platforms.
Commenting on this campaign, Shivam Puri, CEO Cipla Health, said, “During this pandemic, our attempt is to offer the most effective hand and surface hygiene solutions to our consumers through our Ciphands range of products. Har Haath Ke Saath campaign is an attempt at establishing Ciphands as a brand which believes that safety lies in your own hands, and clean hands contribute to healthy living.”
Ciphands has introduced a range of hand and surface hygiene products such as antiseptic Hand Sanitizer, Hand Rub and Surface disinfectant spray, with the proposition of 99.9 per cent germ protection. These products can be purchased at chemists and leading e-commerce websites.