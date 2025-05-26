Cipla’s new film spotlights patient access during crisis

Cipla has released the second film under its national campaign ‘1935 Se Desh Ki Sehat Ke Saath,’ marking 90 years of promoting access to treatment and healthcare. The new film highlights Cipla’s focus on expanding access to healthcare. Based on a real-life incident during a natural disaster, it shows the company’s efforts to prioritise patients in difficult conditions.

At the heart of the film lies a moving incident that occurred during a time of devastating landslides in a remote northern region of India. Amid harsh conditions and shattered connectivity, Cipla’s team braved the odds to swiftly deliver life-saving treatments to those in urgent need.

Cipla has been among the first Indian pharma companies to adopt drone-based deliveries for critical medicines, serving hospitals and pharmacies in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, thereby supporting timely delivery of medicines to chemists and clinics, while also minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents, in the region.

Cipla collaborated with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and Dentsu Creative India for this film.

Commenting on the launch of the second film, Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, Cipla, said, “Staying true to our ethos of ‘Caring for Life’, this film is a cinematic expression of Cipla’s on-ground impact, core values, and unwavering responsiveness. It pays tribute to 90 years of people-first healthcare and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to improving lives through science, empathy, and communication. Cipla has made significant strides in adopting technology to broaden the access to new medicines and empower frontline workers with critical knowledge and diagnostic tools at the grassroots level.”

Shoojit Sircar, director, said, “We wanted to show a real moment where care transcends the challenges of a crisis. Stories like these inspire us and highlight the importance of accessible healthcare. At the heart of our storytelling were the human spirit and Cipla’s purpose.”