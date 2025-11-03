Citroën India unveils ‘Shift Into The New’ campaign with MS Dhoni

Citroën India has launched its new brand campaign, Shift Into The New, developed by its creative agency of record, alterType. The campaign marks a fresh phase in the automaker’s journey, aligning its design-led sophistication with contemporary Indian values and lifestyles.

The campaign repositions Citroën’s lineup—including the C3X, Aircross X, and Basalt X SUV—as smart, design-focused vehicles built around the needs of Indian families. Featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni, the campaign connects Citroën’s global design ethos with Indian aspirations, underscoring qualities like composure, precision, and performance.

Since entering India, Citroën has built its identity around comfort and innovation. Shift Into The New aims to evolve that perception from niche European to modern Indian.

Sharing his perspective on the campaign, Siddharth Loyal, co-founder and Managing Director, alterType, said: “Shift into the New isn’t just a campaign, it’s a way of communicating who Citroën is today. With Citroën, we had the opportunity to craft a campaign that goes beyond billboards and help the brand evolve its voice to be confident, contemporary, and distinctly human, while connecting with drivers in a way that feels engaging and purposeful at every touchpoint.”

The creative approach reflects India’s balance of practicality and aspiration, presenting mobility as an experience that combines emotion and purpose. The campaign spans TV, digital, and social platforms and introduces a refreshed brand tone across Citroën’s models—C3X (All Ways On), Basalt X (Thrill bhi. Style bhi.), and Aircross X (Har Moment Ka Boss).



Each film focuses on agility, control, and energy, highlighting the brand’s design and comfort through a distinctly Indian lens.

Kumar Priyesh, business head and director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “With Shift Into The New, we set out to redefine what it means to drive a Citroën in India. Every detail, from the interiors to the technology, has been designed to elevate the experience, making each drive more comfortable and enjoyable. This campaign reflects our commitment to innovation and a distinctly modern Indian perspective, and we’re excited to engage with drivers who want more from every drive.”

The campaign signals Citroën India’s strategic shift from being a European brand in India to one deeply shaped by Indian culture, design preferences, and everyday mobility experiences.