Citroën India and MS Dhoni promote customer-centric values in its 'Do What Matters' campaign

The brand introduces the Team Dhoni Edition, a range of C3 and C3 Aircross SUVs inspired by him.
Citroën, a French automaker, unveiled its latest campaign Do What Matters, featuring Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The campaign promotes consumer-centric values.
The Do What Matters campaign will kick off with the launch of Citroën Team Dhoni Edition, a nationwide initiative aimed at rallying fans to support the Indian Cricket Team during the T20 World Championship.
By harnessing Dhoni’s universal appeal, the campaign underscores the importance of substance, excellence, and reliability.
Shishir Mishra, brand director of Citroën India, said, "At Citroën, we deeply understand our customers' needs and are dedicated to delivering well-engineered cars that embody everything that truly matters to them. Cricket is a passion that unites India, and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador, we are confident that our message will resonate powerfully with consumers across the nation. This campaign aims to inspire customers to make vehicle choices that align with their values, reflecting Citroën's ethos of transparency, reliability, and excellence."
The campaign is planned in three phases:
Launch of Citroën Team Dhoni: Citroën India will kick off the campaign with a nationwide initiative aimed at rallying fans to support the Indian Cricket Team during the T20 World Championship. Citroën Team Dhoni cars will travel across 26 cities in the country to gather cheers for India’s World Cup triumph.
Team Dhoni Edition Vehicles: In June, Citroën will introduce the Team Dhoni Edition, a special range of C3 and C3 Aircross SUVs. These vehicles will feature exclusive decals and accessories inspired by Dhoni, designed to appeal to his fans across India. This special edition will embody Citroën's brand philosophy and the essence of its brand ambassador.
TV Commercial and On-Ground Activations: The campaign will cover 360 degree media including a compelling TV commercial starring Dhoni, highlighting his commitment to the ethos of Do What Matters. As the campaign progresses, the fervor for Team India will be amplified through various platforms, with fans expressing their support in numerous ways. These efforts will be complemented by on-ground activations, ensuring a dynamic and engaging campaign presence.
The Do What Matters campaign, executed by Leo Burnett, Mumbai will be amplified across OTT, TV, print, social media, YouTube, Google, OOH, and on-ground activations.