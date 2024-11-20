Citykart’s new anthem celebrates year-round style for every occasion

Fashion retailer Citykart is out with the brand anthem, “Citykart ka Fashion Bawal Poore Saal”. This anthem reflects Citykart’s commitment to providing trendy, accessible, and budget-friendly fashion to a diverse range of customers all year long. Through a campaign video, Citykart brings to life the spirit of youthful fashion, highlighting its mission to stay at the forefront of trendy and affordable style.

The anthem will be promoted across multiple platforms, including digital, social, and offline channels. A collaborative strategy with 150-200 regional influencers, a Hook Step challenge on social media, and in-store radio integration will amplify the anthem’s reach.

Citykart has also featured the anthem in cinema branding with appearances in major films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, bridging online and offline engagement. In-store radio, influencer partnerships, and cinema branding promote a sense of belonging for every visitor, making Citykart a trusted destination for trending Western and ethnic wear, as well as lifestyle products.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Director, CityKart said, “With ‘Citykart ka Fashion Bawal Poore Saal,’ we’re not just launching an anthem – we’re igniting a movement that aligns with our mission to empower individuals through fashion. Citykart is dedicated to making fashion accessible, trendy, and exciting for everyone, and this anthem captures our promise to provide a memorable, budget-friendly shopping experience that speaks to the aspirations of today’s youth.”

The inspiration behind this anthem is to create an innovative and memorable connection with the Gen Z audience, encapsulating Citykart’s core values of inclusivity, accessibility, and self-expression. By collaborating with industry veterans such as Suyash Lakhtakia, Vinayak Dubey, and choreographer Aslam Khan, Citykart has crafted a musical style that is lively and upbeat, capturing the youthful essence of its brand. The anthem’s rhythm and relatable lyrics aim to resonate deeply with India’s young trendsetters, establishing Citykart as a go-to destination for affordable, fashionable wear for all occasions.

Suyash Lakhtakia, VP and Head - Branded Content & Production, Jagran New Media ( RocketshipFilms) said, “We’re grateful to the Citykart team for trusting us with the opportunity to bring their vision to life through this anthem and music video. Conceived and executed within RocketshipFilms, ‘Citykart ka Fashion Bawaal Poore Saal’ highlights the latest trends that Citykart offers, capturing the spirit of accessible fashion available at their stores. We aimed to create more than just a video—we wanted to tell a story that resonates with young people and celebrates self-expression, budget-friendly style, and the joy of finding something that feels just right. Working on this project has been a rewarding experience, and we’re proud to associate with Citykart to make fashion feel accessible to everyone.”