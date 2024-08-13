Classic Legends revives iconic BSA Brand, set to launch Gold Star on August 15th

The BSA Company is poised to introduce the “gold standard” in classic motorcycles – the Gold Star, which is known for its racing pedigree and timeless design. The Gold Star promises to capture hearts with its blend of nostalgia and modern features tailored for today's riders. Throughout its existence, BSA's engineers and riders worked to enhance the Gold Star consistently, surpassing previous expectations in terms of output and capabilities from its simple push-rod petrol engine. It is still recognised as a design icon of its era and enjoyed great success for well over a decade in practically every aspect of motorcycle sport.