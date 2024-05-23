Clear Premium Water launches new DVCs to promote conscious living and responsible waste management

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It seeks to promote mindful consumption and eco-friendliness, while raising awareness about counterfeit products through an initiative.
Clear Premium Water, a packaged water company, has announced the launch of a new series of three digital video commercials (DVCs) that champion the cause of conscious living and responsible waste management.
The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to promoting mindful consumption and eco-friendly practices while also raising awareness about counterfeit products.
Live Consciously, Choose Wisely
The first digital video commercial (DVC) in the series, titled 'Live Consciously, Choose Wisely', encapsulates the company's ethos of conscious living and informed decision-making. Set against the backdrop of a lively outdoor playground, the commercial depicts a group of energetic children immersing themselves in play before heading to a nearby store for refreshments. With visuals, the ad gently nudges viewers to choose healthier habits and choices from an early age. It promotes mindful consumption and highlights the significance of prioritising hydration over sugary drinks.
Nayan Shah, founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, stated, “At Clear Premium Water, we believe that every individual has the power to make a difference. Our new series of DVCs aims to inspire and empower people to live consciously, choose wisely, and act responsibly. Through these powerful narratives, we hope to encourage a collective movement towards a more sustainable world.”
#FakeSeFree: Embrace Authenticity
The second digital video commercial (DVC), "#FakeSeFree: Embrace Authenticity," stands as a resounding call to action against counterfeit products, epitomising the brand’s campaign's mission in the battle of Real VS Fake. Set against a backdrop of enticing deals and polished packaging, the ad sheds light on the deceitful nature of counterfeit goods while championing the authenticity of genuine products. Through poignant imagery and a compelling narrative featuring a handicapped man navigating through numerous offered bottles before selecting one, the ad prompts consumers to be smart shoppers, make discerning choices, and champion genuine brands. This reinforces the company's commitment to integrity and transparency; its bottles distinguish themselves from the myriad of deceptive products with the signature ‘CLEAR ’embossed on the sides, which is easily recognisable by anyone.
Dispose Responsibly, Preserve Our Planet
The final digital video commercial (DVC), 'Dispose Responsibly, Preserve Our Planet', highlights the importance of responsible waste management in safeguarding the environment for future generations. It showcases how people from any and every walk of life need to make conscious steps towards a cleaner future. The visuals focus on a municipality cleaner having a tough day at work as usual and how he made a Clear choice when it comes to his hydration and waste disposal.
This simple act is shown to have a ripple effect, highlighting the collective power we hold in protecting our environment. The ad doesn't preach, but uses visuals and a message to inspire viewers to become stewards of the Earth. By making responsible choices about waste disposal, we can ensure a sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come. This commercial reminds us that even small actions, like sorting our trash, can create a positive impact on a global scale. It's a call to action, urging us to be mindful of our choices and embrace eco-friendly practices in our daily lives.
Each digital video commercial (DVC) in the series is designed to resonate with audiences on a deeply meaningful level, using storytelling and evocative visuals to ignite conversations, drive positive behaviour change, and empower individuals to make a difference in their communities and beyond.