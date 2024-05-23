Clear Premium Water launches new DVCs to promote conscious living and responsible waste management

The second digital video commercial (DVC), "#FakeSeFree: Embrace Authenticity," stands as a resounding call to action against counterfeit products, epitomising the brand’s campaign's mission in the battle of Real VS Fake. Set against a backdrop of enticing deals and polished packaging, the ad sheds light on the deceitful nature of counterfeit goods while championing the authenticity of genuine products. Through poignant imagery and a compelling narrative featuring a handicapped man navigating through numerous offered bottles before selecting one, the ad prompts consumers to be smart shoppers, make discerning choices, and champion genuine brands. This reinforces the company's commitment to integrity and transparency; its bottles distinguish themselves from the myriad of deceptive products with the signature ‘CLEAR ’embossed on the sides, which is easily recognisable by anyone.