Cleartrip launches campaign with Chetan Bhagat to debunk travel myths

SW Network has teamed up with Cleartrip to launch a campaign featuring author Chetan Bhagat. The campaign debunks travel-saving myths.

Advertisment

Many travellers use unproven "money-saving hacks," like booking flights at 3 AM or using incognito mode, to find the best deals. Despite earning SuperCoins on platforms like Flipkart and Myntra, they don’t always use them when booking on Cleartrip. The campaign shows how SuperCoins can provide real savings. Chetan Bhagat’s new book highlights ineffective travel-saving hacks and promotes using SuperCoins on Cleartrip for actual savings.

Chetan Bhagat, Author, commented on this campaign “This book is my magnum opus. A masterpiece of absurdity. If you’re NOT using SuperCoins on Cleartrip, these hacks might just be your last hope. But honestly, save yourself the trouble—SuperCoins are a no-brainer.”



“Cleartrip has always focused on offering our users the best value, and SuperCoins are one of the ways we do that,” said Tavleen Bhatia, director - chief marketing and revenue officer (Cleartrip). “Partnering with SW Network to launch this campaign was an exciting step toward educating travellers about how easy it is to save by redeeming SuperCoins. The collaboration with Chetan Bhagat added an entertaining twist, making our message memorable and engaging for a wide audience.”



“This campaign was an opportunity to combine humour with a strong consumer insight. By collaborating with Chetan Bhagat, we’ve crafted a narrative that resonates with travellers while delivering Cleartrip’s message in a fresh, memorable way.” added Raghav Bagai, co-founder (SW Network).