Cleartrip launches 'Life Mat Jhelo, Bas Niklo' campaign for this festive season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cleartrip offers travel deals with hotels from Rs. 2,499, international flights from Rs. 5,999, and holiday packages from Rs. 9,999.
Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is encouraging people to take a break from their daily routine with its new festive season campaign, "Life Mat Jhelo, Bas Niklo." Cleartrip challenges the idea that vacations are an occasional luxury by offering curated deals with airlines, hotels, and bus operators during The Big Billion Days.
Cleartrip's deals for The Big Billion Days allow customers to book travel in advance to avoid festive and year-end price surges. This year, Cleartrip has partnered with luxury hotel chains in India and airlines flying to Europe, Canada, and the USA, making travel more affordable. The campaign responds to the growing trend of spending on experiences, offering deals tailored to meet the increasing demand for travel during festive celebrations.
Speaking on the campaign, Tavleen Bhatia, CMRO, Cleartrip, stated, "As consumer preferences shift towards valuing experiences over traditional purchases, especially during festive seasons, Cleartrip's 'Life Mat Jhelo, Bas Niklo' campaign stands at the forefront of this change. This Big Billion Days, we are not just offering great deals— we are empowering customers to escape the daily drudgery of modern life and rediscover the thrill of exploration. Cleartrip is committed to being a trusted travel partner, making travel not just accessible, but irresistible."
Travelers can take advantage of various offerings, including 5-star hotels starting from Rs. 2,499 and a minimum of 40% off on hotels with a flash sale every day at 7 PM. International destinations begin at Rs. 5,999, with special fares from airlines like Air India, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Etihad for long-haul flights to London, Australia, Berlin, and Paris. Domestic destinations start at INR 999, and families traveling with one child under 12 can take advantage of a "child flies free" offer, available for a limited time. International holiday packages start at Rs. 9,999 per person for destinations such as Bali, Dubai, Maldives, and Thailand, along with up to 30% off on bus bookings.
Flipkart and Myntra users can avail of additional discounts of up to 15% over and above other discounts on hotels; cancellation of flights at Rs 1, and can redeem extra discounts up to Rs 1500 with Supercoins.