Cleartrip unveils new campaign ‘Clear Advantage’

The latest campaign challenges age-old travel excuses through Cleartrip’s unparalleled benefits.
Cleartrip unveils a new and bold campaign highlighting Cleartrip’s ‘Clear Advantage’.
The current ad films that are now live offer a refreshing take on the extreme lengths one can go to get out of penalties around cancellations in travel. Every film is punctuated with a catchy tagline - ‘Isse accha Cleartrip kar lete’ (should have picked Cleartrip instead).
Aligned with the Challenger Brand narrative, this campaign offers a unique glimpse into the tendencies of the masses and Cleartrip’s ability to address these better than any other OTA player in the market.
Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip said, “The desire to explore is an innate human expression. At Cleartrip, we celebrate this desire and constantly strive to make travel more accessible and inclusive for all. Cleartrip’s Clear Advantage was borne out of this intent. As a brand, we don't just rely on price parity; when a customer chooses us, they are guaranteed a seamless and unforgettable travel experience that is value-driven. While the treatment of our ad films contains an element of humour, these are invitations to bid excuses goodbye and say yes to the wonders of travel.”
Pravin Sutar, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett Orchard, Cleartrip’s creative agency remarked, “ Travel, as a category, has been cracking the wildest of ideas. So, we decided to do something that stands out and stays true to human behaviour. When things don't go their way, people pull the craziest hacks, cook up weird stories, and come up with lame excuses, to get their thing done. And all we had to say was, "Isse accha, Cleartrip kar lete."
Clear Advantage is the latest measure introduced by Cleartrip to fortify the success of Cleartrip 2.0.
After the tremendous success of its recent The Big Billion Days with the India Baahar Jao campaign, Cleartrip continues to place ambitious bets on innovative campaign tools. Founded on the core principles of ‘Transparency, Optimism, Curiosity, Innovation, and Inclusivity’, the company will continue to disrupt the OTA landscape through a customer-centric mindset and a superior travel experience.