Cleartrip's new campaign encourages travellers to plan holidays before prices surge

#NationOnVacation campaign urges customers to book their trip in advance and save more money with ClearChoice.
As India gears up for the upcoming summer travel frenzy, Cleartrip, a Flipkart Company, is launching the second edition of its travel event, #NationOnVacation. In its latest proposition, Cleartrip urges travellers to plan their dream vacation right now before the prices skyrocket.
The core message of the campaign is ‘India aur Cleartrip Taiyyar hai, Bas Aapke Booking ka Intezaar hai’. Amidst high demand, airfares are likely to go up for the summer season. With #NationOnVacation, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel are providing an opportunity for their customers to take advantage of the best offers on their platform and book their dream holidays.
In line with its customer-centric values, Cleartrip, under the umbrella of ‘ClearChoice’, is also offering greater flexibility for its users. With ClearChoice PLUS and ClearChoice MAX, travellers can cancel or modify their bookings and get a full refund as opposed to the standard airline changes ranging from Rs 2500 onwards.
Talking about #NationOnVacation, Kunal Dubey, chief marketing officer, Cleartrip said, “Summer is always a period of excitement for travellers across the country. #NationOnVacation was curated and created last year to make travel more accessible, easy and convenient for anyone considering a vacation. This year, we at Cleartrip are set to elevate the travel experience for users across the board. Be it Srinagar, Goa, Jaipur, Bagdogra, Kochi, Bangkok, Singapore, Denpasar, Toronto or London, Cleartrip is committed to providing travellers unparalleled offerings to make their dream summer vacation memorable.”
Through the second edition of #NationOnVacation, Cleartrip plans to strengthen its position as a trusted travel partner this summer. The first edition launched in March 2023 saw a 60% increase in bookings across categories compared to the previous year.