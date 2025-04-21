Clinikally counters skincare myths with new brand film

Clinikally, a dermatology platform has announced the launch of its brand film - Internet ki Nahi, Dermat ki Suno, a campaign designed to empower young individuals to prioritise professional dermatological advice over unverified online skincare trends, mainly perpetuated by uncertified creators.

The film focuses on the need for expert consultation for skincare in a digital space dominated by celebrity endorsements and misleading beauty advice. It features a young woman overwhelmed by constant ads for unverified skincare products across her personal spaces, highlighting the challenges of navigating skincare choices online.

The film shows a young woman frustrated by constant exposure to misleading skincare ads. She books an online video consultation with a dermatologist through Clinikally. The consultation provides her with expert, science-backed advice that helps address her skin concerns and highlights the importance of relying on professionals over online trends.

Isha Godboley, head of brand marketing at Clinikally said, “Internet ki Nahi, Dermat ki Suno reflects Clinikally’s mission to make dermatological expertise accessible to everyone in India and to challenge the clutter of misinformation young Indians face daily. With over 70% of Indian youth influenced by social media beauty trends, often to their detriment, we aim to inspire a shift toward informed, health-first choices.”