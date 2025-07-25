Clinikally’s new brand film ‘Nuskhon Ka The End’ targets DIY haircare

Clinikally has launched a new brand film titled “Nuskhon Ka The End” to address the ineffectiveness of common home remedies for hair fall. The brand highlights the need for expert-led, personalised solutions instead of relying on traditional treatments that often fail to deliver results.

The film is based on the insight that skincare and haircare in India are influenced by home remedies and generational advice. It acknowledges traditional practices while promoting the idea that skin and hair care should be personalised. Clinikally positions expert-led solutions as informed choices rather than a rejection of family wisdom.

The film gracefully navigates the tension between cultural legacy and medical science. It doesn’t pit tradition against technology, but rather positions personalised, expert-led care as a form of self-love, not rebellion.

“In every Indian household, every advice comes with care, from haldi in the kitchen to oil champis passed down through generations,” said Isha Godboley, head of brand marketing, Clinikally. “With ‘Nuskhon Ka The End,’ we’re giving people the confidence to say, ‘thank you, but I’ll do what’s right for my skin’, in a way that honours tradition while embracing expert care.”