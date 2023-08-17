Clinique India announces Triptii Dimri as Brand Ambassador

"I am so proud to join the Clinique family as they embark on one of their biggest campaigns for the year. I have long been a fan of Clinique’s skincare and makeup and to be a part of this moment is a huge honor,” says Triptii Dimri. “I have loved Clinique’s skincare my whole life, its serums & moisturizers have a special place in my heart. The Moisture Surge is an icon, and the ethos of the brand’s makeup, to highlight the beauty within, makes me incredibly proud to partner with the brand. This is a very special moment that highlights the shifting nature of conversations on beauty, as we pivot to a world where what is within is given the same emphasis and importance as what is without.”