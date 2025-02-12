Closeup 'Love Tunes' lets users generate AI-powered love songs

This Valentine’s Day, Closeup has introduced Closeup Love Tunes, a new campaign designed to help people express their love. In collaboration with singer Dhvani Bhanushali, Closeup Love Tunes leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create personalised love songs that celebrate the bond between couples.

Closeup Love Tunes is based on the idea that many struggle to express their feelings. Using music as a medium, the platform allows users to create custom love songs for their partners.

Users can visit the dedicated website and input their names along with two qualities they admire about their partner. The AI technology then crafts a personalised love song, incorporating these details. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

The campaign is engaging youth through various online platforms, including Instagram, Moj, ShareChat and other channels like Modern Trade and Quick Commerce.

Vipul Mathur, executive director - personal care, Hindustan Unilever, added, “Closeup is a brand that resonates with the youthful spirit and energy of our consumers. With Closeup Love Tunes, we aim to not just add a personal touch to Valentine’s week celebrations, but also create unforgettable moments that will be cherished for a lifetime.”