Cloudnine’s 2025 Mother’s Day ad explores the journey to motherhood

Cloudnine Group of Hospitals has launched its 2025 Mother’s Day campaign, focusing on the journey of motherhood. The campaign highlights key moments, from a positive pregnancy test to the first ultrasound and the physical changes of pregnancy.

At the heart of the campaign lies an emotional narrative, capturing key pregnancy moments: the realisation of pregnancy, the joy of the first ultrasound, and the powerful transformation of a woman’s body.

Suresh Pandiyan, chief marketing officer and chief digital officer of Cloudnine, shares, “The title ‘Mom’ is beyond comparison. While women carry many titles in their lives — Dr., Prof., Mrs. — ‘Mom,’ expressed in various cultural forms like ‘Amma,’ ‘Ma,’ and ‘Aai,’ is uniquely powerful. It symbolises unconditional love, sacrifice, and unparalleled joy. This campaign honours every woman’s sacred journey into becoming a mom, a transition that changes her life forever.”

Suresh Pandiyan added further, “#WeKnowMoms at Cloudnine. We are proud to be a part of every mother’s transformation, ensuring that women feel supported and empowered throughout their journey. Our Mother’s Day campaign is a tribute to every woman who embraces the beautiful title of ‘Mom,’ and we are privileged to walk with them every step of the way.”