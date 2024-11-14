Cloudnine's Children's Day campaign celebrates doctor mother bond

Cloudnine, a birthing centre in India, launched a campaign on Children’s Day highlighting the bond between doctors and mothers. The campaign focuses on the trust that expecting and postnatal mothers place in their doctors, with many naming their children after the doctors who supported them during pregnancy.

“Our doctors don’t just care for mothers; they form deep, lasting relationships, becoming an integral part of their lives,” said Suresh Pandiyan, chief digital officer and chief marketing officer at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals. “This campaign celebrates the unique bond between doctors and mothers, with many mothers choosing to name their children after their doctors as a symbol of the trust and care they received.”

The new campaign features real-life stories of mothers who named their children after Cloudnine doctors, highlighting the support and care they received.