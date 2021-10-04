Clovia launches Nothing but Real Campaign featuring the Leadership Team

Speaking about the campaign, Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said, “The campaign funnily enough was born out of an internal chatter on if our cool new launches will fit all body types. This shoot was done as a challenge by our design and marketing team to showcase how Team Clovia designs for all body types. Clovia collects extensive data on Indian body types and creates fits that perform and flatter both. Through this campaign, we celebrate real women''