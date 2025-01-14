Clovia partners with Khanzaadi and Sana Makbul to unveil latest collection

Clovia, a lingerie, sleep, and personal care brand has unveiled digital campaigns with Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 participants Khanzaadi and Sana Makbul respectively to unveil its latest collection.

The campaign videos showcase the brand's portfolio's two key product categories: premium strapless bras and quirky printed nightwear. The campaign aims to connect with urban millennial women seeking a perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality in their everyday essentials.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajeswar Rao, VP - digital marketing, Clovia said: “At Clovia, we believe lingerie should do more than just fit; it should inspire confidence, comfort, and a sense of empowerment. Our collection is crafted with this philosophy, offering solutions that cater to every woman’s unique needs. Over the past year, the brand focused on a blend of value-driven products, exclusive partnerships, and a thoughtful marketing strategy to enhance the customer experience. Through these latest digital campaigns with Khanzaadi and Sana Makbul, we aim to connect with urban millennial women who seek versatile, high-quality essentials that empower them to feel confident and embrace their unique personalities.”