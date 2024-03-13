Club Mahindra launches new TVC titled 'A Gift of Happiness' to celebrate family bonds

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, CMO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, says, “Focusing on the enduring love between parents and children, our new campaign celebrates the essence of gifting exceptional holiday experiences to your loved ones. Gifting enables both parents and children to recreate fond memories, appreciate the sacrifices, and nurture the family bond. It emphasises the deep connection that family members share, as well as the importance of making memories through exciting holiday experiences that will be cherished for a lifetime. With Club Mahindra's offerings of 125+ resorts and 2000+ experiences, we aim to create deeper relationships and remarkable memories for families that will last a lifetime."