Club Mahindra launches new TVC titled 'A Gift of Happiness' to celebrate family bonds

The campaign is live across major channels and social media platforms.
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has launched a new TVC ‘A Gift of Happiness'. The TVC is centred around the idea of gifting your loved ones the present quality family time through a Club Mahindra membership.
In line with the brand’s commitment to providing family holiday experiences, the campaign revolves around a son's gesture and the surprise gift of a 25-year Mahindra Membership to his parents. This gift is more than just a membership; it represents the significance of family ties and the timeless essence of love.
It serves as a gentle reminder to prioritise quality time with loved ones, emphasising how the Club Mahindra membership elevates the vacationing experience through its memberships.
The film opens with a scene of a husband and wife trying to spend quality time together when their son presents them with a Club Mahindra membership as an anniversary gift. The gift is not just a present but a token of appreciation for the sacrifices the parents have made for their son. The film portrays this gesture, displaying how magical holiday experiences can further strengthen their family bond.
It further conveys that regardless of age, everyone deserves a vacation to relax and rejuvenate. This proposition mirrors the aspiration for family moments and underscores the imperative to forge lasting memories.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, CMO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, says, “Focusing on the enduring love between parents and children, our new campaign celebrates the essence of gifting exceptional holiday experiences to your loved ones. Gifting enables both parents and children to recreate fond memories, appreciate the sacrifices, and nurture the family bond. It emphasises the deep connection that family members share, as well as the importance of making memories through exciting holiday experiences that will be cherished for a lifetime. With Club Mahindra's offerings of 125+ resorts and 2000+ experiences, we aim to create deeper relationships and remarkable memories for families that will last a lifetime."