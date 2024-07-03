CMF by Nothing announces its partnership with Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

“We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the CMF family,” said Vishal Bhola, president, Nothing India. “CMF by Nothing embodies our philosophy of creating beautiful, functional, and thoughtful devices that enhance everyday experiences. We believe that technology should not only be innovative but also a source of joy and self-expression. Rashmika Mandanna, with her dynamic personality, vibrant edgy spirit and dedication to her craft makes her a wonderful fit for CMF by Nothing, and we are excited to have her represent our brand and inspire our consumers.”