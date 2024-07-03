CMF by Nothing announces its partnership with Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The announcement comes alongside the design revelation of the CMF Phone 1.
CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has announced its partnership with Rashmika Mandanna. As the brand ambassador for CMF products, Rashmika will be featured in digital, print, and TVC campaigns, representing the spirit and essence of CMF products.
“We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the CMF family,” said Vishal Bhola, president, Nothing India. “CMF by Nothing embodies our philosophy of creating beautiful, functional, and thoughtful devices that enhance everyday experiences. We believe that technology should not only be innovative but also a source of joy and self-expression. Rashmika Mandanna, with her dynamic personality, vibrant edgy spirit and dedication to her craft makes her a wonderful fit for CMF by Nothing, and we are excited to have her represent our brand and inspire our consumers.”
Commenting on the partnership, Rashmika said, “I am delighted to partner with CMF by Nothing as their brand ambassador, a brand that truly reflects the culture of innovation. Discovering CMF reminded me of my own journey of starting something new and exciting. The impressive colours and unique products instantly appealed to me. This collaboration felt very natural because I love edgy designs and great aesthetics. I can't wait to join forces with CMF and produce something exceptional."
CMF also unveiled the design of the CMF Phone 1, a smartphone that redefines personalisation and functionality. Available in four vibrant colours – Black, Orange, Light Green and Blue – the CMF Phone 1 offers a diverse palette to suit every taste. Black and Light Green have a subtle texture formed directly into the case while Blue and Orange have an elegant vegan leather layer embedded on top.
The CMF Phone 1’s design prioritises functionality and individuality. Users can easily swap cases for different colours or materials or attach purposeful accessories - to meet their daily needs, giving new meaning to customisation.
The announcement comes as excitement builds for the launch of CMF Phone 1, set for July 8, alongside the launch of Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. These upcoming products embody CMF's commitment to delivering exceptional daily technology experiences at affordable prices, combined with cutting-edge design and functionality.