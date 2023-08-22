Coach announces Youngji Lee as new global ambassador

To launch the partnership, Youngji Lee will be featured in Coach’s upcoming Fall 2023 campaign.
Coach announces artist and rapper Youngji Lee as the new global ambassador—the first ever hailing from Korea. To launch the partnership, Youngji Lee will be featured in Coach’s upcoming Fall 2023 campaign. After teaching herself to rap at a young age, Youngji rose to cultural prominence after becoming the youngest and first female winner of reality TV series “High School Rapper”.
She cemented her status as an up-and-coming artist three years later as the first female rapper in eleven seasons to win hit rap competition "Show Me the Money," additionally making history as the first artist to claim the double title as winner of both reality series. Admired for her ability to courageously tell her story through music, Youngji Lee captures Coach’s Courage to Be Real message of embracing all aspects of who you are with confidence so you can inspire others to do the same.
“I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me,” said Youngji Lee. “I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together and excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations.” “Youngji is someone who inspires others by being herself,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “She reflects the spirit of confidence and self-expression that we champion at Coach, as well as our vision for a more inclusive fashion world through the Coach family.”
Youngji Lee has additionally starred in the TV game show “Earth Arcade” as well as her YouTube talk show “My Alcohol Diary.” In 2022, she also kicked off her first global tour and will be beginning her Asia tour starting the end of September in Taiwan, Singapore, and more.