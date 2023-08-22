Coach announces Youngji Lee as new global ambassador

She cemented her status as an up-and-coming artist three years later as the first female rapper in eleven seasons to win hit rap competition "Show Me the Money," additionally making history as the first artist to claim the double title as winner of both reality series. Admired for her ability to courageously tell her story through music, Youngji Lee captures Coach’s Courage to Be Real message of embracing all aspects of who you are with confidence so you can inspire others to do the same.