Coca Cola brings back Ranbir Kapoor-Paresh Rawal pair in Diwali ad

The landlord-tenant duo are back in a cheeky Diwali ad.
"Aren't we like your family?" Asks Paresh Rawal to Ranbir Kapoor in Coca Cola's new ad. The landlord-tenant duo are back in a Diwali ad that is running on all major channels on television. The ad was first uploaded to Coca Cola India's YouTube channel on October 2019 but has made a comeback, both on its channel again (as a reupload) and on TV screens.
The ad features a sombre Ranbir Kapoor, spending Diwali away from his family and Paresh Rawal asks him if he was any less than his family, to which he replies cheekily that one normally doesn't ask for rent from their family members.
When Coke decided to play around with the labels on the bottle in 2019, they used the same duo to convey the message. In the ad, a sarcastic Ranbir presents a bottle printed with "Jaadu Teri Nazar" (in Hindi) to his nosy landlord Paresh Rawal.
"Jaadu Teri Nazar" (that literally translates to magical eyes) is a romantic Bollywood number from the early 90s and it plays in the background during the tenant-owner interaction. And no, it's not because of Rawal's magical eyes, but because of him spying on his tenants' activities.
Another ad featuring the duo has Rawal playing the role of a shopkeeper. Kapoor hurries into his store to buy more Coca Cola on an emergency basis, but to his dismay, Rawal is barely interested in attending to his needs; since he's watching the match too. The ad was to push people to stock up on coke during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.