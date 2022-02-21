Coca-Cola conjures up some ‘Starlight’; introduces a limited-edition space-flavoured beverage

Available only in the US, it’s the first product from ‘Coca-Cola Creations’, the brand’s innovation platform.
Beverage giant Coca-Cola has touched the stars with its new limited-edition ‘Starlight’ space-flavoured beverage. Launched yesterday (21 February 2022), it comes in regular and zero-sugar options.
“The first limited edition sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola Creations. Experience a subtle cooling sensation as you enjoy the reddish Starlight beverage with a new, but familiar great Coca-Cola taste,” reads Coca-Cola’s website.
As per People magazine, customers can “scan the can or bottle on www.cocacola.com/creations to unlock an augmented reality private concert experience, with a holographic Max performing three of her biggest hits, "Kings & Queens," "Sweet But Psycho" and "EveryTime I Cry" — all while surrounded by red liquid, gradient lighting, and using the anti-gravity, translucent space station.”