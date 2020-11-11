Coca-Cola drops emotional, yet delightful Christmas ad

He is clearly devastated, but then a set of lights fall on him - it’s the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck… He hitches a ride back home… and as he gets off the truck, the driver hands him his daughter’s letter. Still heartbroken, he opens the letter only to read, “Dear Santa, please bring daddy home for Christmas.” As the truck goes on its way, we get to see the face of the driver for the first time, and it’s Santa.